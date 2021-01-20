New Delhi: Giving a big relaxation to students and their guardians, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced reduction of tuition fees in all aided and unaided private schools for the 2020-2021 academic session. The move comes in wake of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Also Read - Odisha Woman Pays Rs 50,000 to Contract Killers to Get Daughter Killed, Arrested

Moreover, the Odisha government has asked private schools to implement the school fees waiver for the period of COVID-19 lockdown.

Issuing a notification, the School and Mass Education department said that the tuition fee reduction will be made in seven different slabs. While there will be no waiver for schools charging Rs 6,000 per annum, those charging between Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,001 will reduce the tuition fee by 7.5 per cent.

The notification further added that 12 per cent reduction for tuition fees between Rs 12,001 and Rs 24, 000 annually, 15 per cent for fees between Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000, 20 per cent for school tuition fees of Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000, 25 per cent for Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh fees and 26 per cent for fees above Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Apart from this, schools cannot charge students for food and transport. However, a 30 per cent waiver will be given on hostel fees, the notification added.

The move from the state government came based on a High Court directive which asked the government to reduce the fees in all aided and unaided private schools for the 2020-21 academic session in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier this month announced waiver of examination fees of Class 10 students, who would appear at the board examinations in 2021. The decision would benefit six lakh students. The government would bear Rs 27 crore towards the exemption, Patnaik had said in a statement.