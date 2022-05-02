Bhubaneshwar: In the wake of the scorching temperature due to the ongoing heatwave, the Odisha government has changed teaching timings in all schools to protect children from heatstroke. As per an official notification issued by the Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha government, the new timings for teaching hours will be 6 am to 9 am from Monday.Also Read - Shimla Receives Rainfall on Sunday, Snowfall Predicted, Check Weather Predictions For Whole of India Here

However, the notification said that examinations scheduled by different boards/councils will continue as usual.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government had suspended all classes at schools for five days due to the prevailing heatwave.

The Odisha School Education Department also announced that the Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) prepared by OSEPA will be conducted during summer vacation. The LRP is applicable to government and government-aided schools. Students from Class 3 to 10, including new admissions and also for Class 11 students who will be promoted to Class 12, will be covered under LRP.

Other states that revise school timings amid heatwave

Punjab: In view of the severe heatwave that is sweeping Punjab and most of India, Punjab government has revised the school timings for students. All primary schools will function from 7 am to 11 am, whereas middle, high, and senior secondary classes will begin at 7 am and continue till 12.30 pm. The state government has also declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14.

West Bengal: Following CM Mamata Banerjee’s advice, the education department said that summer vacation will start on May 2 and will continue till June 15. According to the holiday list released earlier, the 12-day-long summer vacation was scheduled to begin from May 24.

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, schools have announced 51-day summer vacations from May 21. The holidays will continue till June 30

Maharashtra: Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government issued a circular announcing summer vacations for students of Classes 1 to 9 from May 2 to June 12. Except in Vidarbha, the next academic session will begin in the state from June 13. The educational institutes in Vidarbha will reopen on June 27, due to a scorching heatwave in the region.

Karnataka: Karnataka had announced summer vacations in the state from April 10 to May 15. Schools in Karnataka will commence the next academic year on May 16.

Andhra Pradesh: All schools are to be shut in Andhra Pradesh for summer break from May 6 to July 4.

Puducherry: Students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory will get summer vacations from April 30.

Chhattisgarh: Education department in Chhattisgarh had announced the summer holidays in schools from April 24 to June 14.