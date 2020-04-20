New Delhi: The Odisha Higher Secondary Education Board on Monday announced that it will resume normal activities for all state and private universities, while the rest of the country still witnesses lockdown due to coronavirus. Also Read - After Becoming Coronavirus-free State, Manipur Decides to Relax Lockdown in Rural Areas

The move was made by the Odisha government with immediate effect even seven more people tested positive for the deadly infection today. However, the decision will be implemented with necessary precautionary measures.

Here are the guidelines for resumption of activities:

1. Classes will not be held in physical mode. Teaching can be resumed through online mode like e-Learning/distance education method.

2. Examinations (theory or practical) shall not be conducted during the lockdown period until a government notice is issued. However, universities to be prepared to conduct exams on short notice whenever such an order is issued.

3. No student should remain in hostel and no person to be allowed to enter campus without prior permission of the concerned authority.

4. Conferences, seminars, workshops, interviews, field trips etc banned until government order regarding the same. Conferences and seminars can, however, be conducted through online mode.

5. Evaluation of answer sheets of past examinations permitted, barring zonal valuation. PhD Viva-voce exams and PhD pre-submission presentation through online mode permitted.

6. All employees (teaching and non-teaching) of Group A have to attend to their duties daily. However, only one-third of Group B, C, D employees to report to work on a single day, as decided by their respective authorities.

7. Any employee who fails to report to duty during this period has to apply for admissible leave to the respective leave sanctioning authority.

8. All precautionary measures and social distancing norms like maintaining safe distance (of at least one metre), hand washing/sanitizing, compulsory use of mask, routine disinfection, suspension of bio-metric attendance system and others to be strictly followed.