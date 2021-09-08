Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday issued new guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus in schools. The new guideline issued aims at explicit implementation of COVID norms in schools amid a surge in infection among children. Till now, out of 762 new cases, a total of 102 children aged between 0-18 age group have been tested positive for the coronavirus. There has been a minute dip in the infection rate among the children from Tuesday(September 7). The infection rate among the children on Tuesday and on Wednesday(September 8) are 14.57 and 13.38 respectively.Also Read - Big Relief For Primary School Teachers, Gujarat Cancels Their 8-Hour Shift Order

The new guidelines have been issued by the School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday after a few children and teacher tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Dhenkanal and Bargarh districts. Reporting fresh covid infections from 29 districts, the total caseload of the state now stands at 10,13,567. A health official said that fresh eight fatalities have pushed the death toll to 8,070.

New Guidelines to Curb the infection

A COVID monitor, preferably the PET of the school, will have to ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms. Any student, teacher, or staffer exhibiting even mild symptoms must be refrained from entering the schools. The notification further stated that thermal screening and availability of sanitiser at the entrance should be ensured.

It said that students, teachers, and other staffers have to mandatorily wear masks to enter the schools where classes are being held for students of standards 9, 10, and 12.

No students must be forced to attend the physical classes. Both offline and online classes will continue. The second wave of the pandemic has claimed the lives of 39 children, with 13 deaths being reported between August 10 and 31.

Of the 762 new cases, a total of 443 were reported in quarantine centres, while 319 infections were detected through contact tracing. Khurda district registered 314 cases making it the highest number of covid cases. Cuttack registered a total of 119 covid cases. Boudh did not report any fresh cases. Dhenkanal and Khurda districts registered two fresh fatalities each, while one death each was reported in Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar and Koraput. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha COVID update

Odisha now has 6,853 active cases. Khurda remains in the ”red zone” with 2,617 patients still infected with the disease. As many as 9,98,591 people have recovered from the infection in the state so far, including 801 on Tuesday. The state has thus far tested over 1.85 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,602 on Tuesday. The daily test positivity rate stood at 1.17 per cent. The administration has inoculated over 2.42 crore people, of whom 59.98 lakh have been fully vaccinated.