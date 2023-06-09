Home

Education

OJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now at ojee.nic.in

Candidates can register at ojee.nic.in till June 10 to complete their registration. No extension for the OJEE 2023 will be given after this deadline.

Candidates now have until June 10 to complete their registrations.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced that it will extend the last date for Odisha JEE 2023. Candidates now have until June 10 to complete their registration. Those interested in applying for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can do so by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE chairman has stated that the deadline for the entrance exam will not be extended beyond June 10.

You may like to read

OJEE 2023 is being conducted for admissions to courses such as B.Tech, LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B.Pharm. The first round of OJEE 2023 took place from May 8 to 12. This special round has been organised to fill the remaining vacant seats after the initial round of OJEE counselling. The Entrance Examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Steps To Register For OJEE 2023:

1. Firstly, they should visit the official OJEE website, ojee.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, they will find a link titled “2nd/Special OJEE Registration,” which they need to click on.

3. This will redirect them to another page where they must complete the registration process to generate login credentials.

4. After logging in, candidates should fill out the application form by providing their qualification details, contact information, and exam centre preferences.

5. They need to upload the required documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

OJEE 2023 Syllabus:

The syllabus for the B.Tech course is the same as that for JEE Main 2023. Candidates who have already appeared and obtained ranks in JEE Main 2023 (for B.Tech) or OJEE 2023 (for other courses) are not required to participate in the second round/Special OJEE. The results of the 2nd/Special OJEE will be utilised for admission to the remaining seats following the completion of the first phase of counselling, as stated in the official notice.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to take advantage of the extended registration period and complete their application process promptly. By following the outlined steps and ensuring all necessary information is provided, candidates can successfully register for OJEE 2023 and be considered for admission to their desired courses.

For more information, candidates can visit the OJEE website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.