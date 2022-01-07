Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided o close all colleges, universities and technical education institutions from Monday, January 10 in view of the rising COVID cases in state and elsewhere, said an official order issued on Friday. However, medical colleges, nursing colleges and institutions under the Health Department will continue to remain open, the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said. Schools in the state have already been shut till January-end.Also Read - Odisha Revises Night Curfew Timing, Imposes Fresh Curbs; Mandates RT-PCR For Flyers At Bhubaneswar Airport

The order was issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus and will remain in effect till February 1, it said. The authorities of colleges, universities and technical education institutions will have to take all appropriate measures for conducting online classes, it said. All hostels in such academic institutions will also remain closed and the students will be advised to avoid staying in the hostels in the interest of their personal health, it added.

Scholars, researchers and students who wish to stay in hostels for research and project works or other academic activities may be permitted to do so by providing an undertaking, the order said. However, all ongoing offline examinations will be allowed to continue as per the schedule by complying with COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

Here’s a copy of the order issued by Odisha govt on Friday: