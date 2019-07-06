Bhubaneswar: A notification for the minimum number of ‘working hour’ required has been issued by the Odisha government mandating at least seven hours for the teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges.

The higher education department on Friday issued the notification for the teachers to perform their duty for at least seven hours but the directive was not extended to the guest teachers.

The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers, irrespective of their actual designation, of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours.

“All teachers posted in government and aided non-government colleges of the state, including the principal, shall perform the duty for at least seven hours on every working day,” the notification said.

Apart from normal teaching-related works, teachers are required to devote time for the library, research, extra classes for late entrants, corrective classes for needy students, assisting the college authority in teaching and non-teaching assignments.

The education department has also made 75 per cent attendance compulsory for the students.

“College students have to attend at least 75 per cent of the classes, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear in the end-term examination,” stated the notification.

According to the notification, the attendance of the students will be monitored on a monthly basis and parents of students not attending 75% of classes must be contacted over phone/SMS/postcard.