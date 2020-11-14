Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: The online counselling for Odisha MBBS, BDS admission has begun on official website at ojee.nic.in. All the NEET-qualified candidates must visit the website and register themselves.

Know here steps to register for Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website at www.ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “REGISTRATION FOR COUNSELLING TO MBBS/BDS COURSES”

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as roll number and NEET application number

Step 4: You will need to upload all the asked documents now

Step 5: Pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Download the form for a future reference

Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Check out important deets here:

Registration fees is Rs 1000 for everyone. The registrations for this round will close on November 18. The merit list will be declared on November 21.

Notably, the Odisha NEET counselling will take place in three rounds. Registration for the second round will begin on December 4 while the third round will be conducted on December 15.