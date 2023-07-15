Home

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Underway; Here’s How To Apply at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Committee will close the online OJEE 2023 counselling registrations tomorrow on July 16. Candidates interested in taking admissions can apply at the official site of OJEE at https://ojee.nic.in.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration process tomorrow, July 16. Candidates who are willing to apply for admission to MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha can visit the official website of OJEE at www.ojee.nic.in. It shall be noted that the registration process commenced on July 12. All eligible ES candidates are required to attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha at IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar from July 12 to July 15 this year, as per the schedule. NEET-UG 2023 qualified candidates who are keen to participate in Odisha state medical counselling have to register themselves prior for data pre-processing. Only candidates who are residents of Odisha are eligible for all the state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha.

It is important to note that the provisional state merit list of registered candidates will be issued on July 20 at 5 PM. Applicants can enquire against the merit list till July 21 and the final state merit list will be published on July 22.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps To Register

Applicants can follow the steps given below and apply online for the Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023

Go to the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. On the home page, click on the Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling link. A new tab will open, register yourself and login. Fill in the application form as asked and pay the application fees. Upload the required documents and submit. Download the PDF of the application form and print a hard copy of the same for further references.

About OJEE

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee was formed for organising Common Entrance Examinations and conducting counselling process for admission to various UG/PG Level Professional Courses in Odisha. The Committee is also accountable to conduct the counselling-cum-admission process for admission to MBBS, BAMS, BDS and BHMS courses in Institutes, Govt Colleges and Private Institutes in the State based on the All-India Rank of Odisha State candidates in the NEET (UG)- 2022.

For further related information, candidates can visit the official website of OJEE at https://ojee.nic.in.

