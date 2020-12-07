Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday announced that examinations will not be conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Schools in This State to Remain Closed Till March 31, But Board Exams Will be Conducted | Read Details

The official letter by the Education Ministry of Odisha to the Chancellors and Heads of various universities said: "Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons."

"Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination based only on online teaching," the letter read.

Conducting exams should be considered only after resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus, the ministry said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state public university and principals of all government and non-government colleges coming under the higher education department.

On December 7, Odisha recorded 368 new cases of COVID-19 in the span of 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,21,564, the state’s Information and Public Relations Department said on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)