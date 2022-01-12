Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday released the Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022. Eligible candidates can download their Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam Admit Card from the official website of the Commission, opsc.gov.in.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in | Apply Via Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission, opsc.gov.in. Now visit the ‘ What’s New ‘ Section available on the homepage. Click on the notification link that reads, ”Odisha Civil Service Main Written Examination-2020- Download Admission Certificate and etc.” A new page will open. Enter the login credentials such as PPSAN number, Date of Birth, and click on submit option. Save, Download Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the Mains admit card from the link given below.

Click Here to Download Odisha OCS Mains Admit Card 2022