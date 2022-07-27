OJEE 2022 Results: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the results for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 today, July 27, 2022, at 11: 30 AM. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can download the OJEE 2022 Results by visiting the official websites at ojee.nic.in and odishajee.nic.in.This year, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 examination was held between July 4 to 8, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to Release on July 31; Check List of Top Medical Colleges Here

The examination was held at 61 centres across the state including one centre each in Kolkata, Ranchi, and Patna. Around 58,000 students have appeared for the OJEE examination. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the OJEE 2022 Rank Card.

How to Download OJEE 2022 Rank Card?

Visit the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board at ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link, “Download Rank Card- OJEE 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as Application Number , and date of birth.

, and date of birth. Now enter the captcha code and click on submit option.

Your OJEE 2022 rank card will appear on the screen.

Download the rank card, and take a printout for further references.

For more details, check the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board.