Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested to join the Assistant Sub Inspector communication, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you all. The Odisha Police has invited eligible candidates to join 144 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector, Communication. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in.

Important Dates to Remember

The application process begins from December 13, 2021.

The last date to apply for the posts is January 2, 2022.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The notice issued by the Odisha police states that candidates who have passed their B. Tech or B.Sc. in subjects such as Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Science and Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication, Physics, Mathematics, and others are eligible to apply. Also, candidates must have passed from a recognized university. According to the official notice, the test is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2022 at various centres in Odisha in Computer Based Test Mode.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, education qualification, or any other details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

Click HERE: Detailed notification issued by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

The website will open for submission of application on December 13, 2021 (9:00 AM). Note, No manual application will be entertained by the Board.