Odisha School Holiday: 10-Day Vacation Declared For Durga Puja, Dussehra From Oct 20

The government also declared October 14 as a holiday on the occasion of Mahalaya, the day marking the end of Pitri Pakshya.

Odisha School Holiday: The Odisha government declared a 10-day vacation for schools from October 20 on the occasion of the Durga Puja festival. All the schools will remain closed for 10 days for the festivities till October 29.

According to notifications issued by the directorates of secondary and elementary education on Friday, all the district education officers have been asked to instruct the school authorities about the puja vacation.

Mahalayn marks the starting of Durja Puja. Thus, it is considered an auspicious day. Several states, particularly Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura, celebrate this beginning by performing rituals to Goddess Durga.

All devotees participate in celebrations on this day that include prayer, bathing in the Ganges, and cultural events. On the final day of Pitru Paksha, Mahalaya falls, marking the start of Debi Paksha (the age of the Goddess). The goddess Durga will soon arrive, it indicates.

The ninth day of Navratri, known as Dussehra, falls on October 24, 2023, marking the conclusion of the festival. Navratri starts on October 15, 2023.

