Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has permitted reopening of schools for classes 10th & 12th from January 8, 2020, School & Mass Education Department said on Saturday. All the schools that will reopen from the aforementioned date will need to abide by the COVID-related protocol as a precautionary measure.

1) In a statement, School and Mass Education Department informed that students will be taught for 100 days including Saturdays and Sundays.

2) Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct the High School Certificate (HSC) examinations from May 3 to May 15. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will conduct the 12th examinations between May 15 and June 11.

3) It said only the schools outside containment zones shall be allowed to reopen and students, teachers, employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the school.

4) Online learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and will be encouraged. The students may attend schools with the written consent of parents, the department said.

5) Earlier, Higher Education secretary Saswat Mishra had said colleges and universities across the state may also reopen in January.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government had Monday decided to make a provision for reservation in engineering and medical colleges for students passing out from state-run schools. It had also approved a proposal for making it mandatory for all people’s representatives and government servants to submit property statements every year. The details will be kept in the public domain for transparency, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister A K Arukha had said. The proposals were approved by the cabinet during a meeting virtually chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,30,117 on Saturday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,880, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 148 were reported from different quarantine centres and 103 detected during contact tracing.