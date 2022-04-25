New Delhi: All schools including government and private in Odisha will remain closed for the next five days from Tuesday to April 30. In an order issued by the Odisha government, it said schools across the state will remain closed from April 26 (Tuesday) to April 30 (Saturday) in view of heatwave.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Issues Strict SOPs For Schools Amid Uptick In COVID Cases. Check Full Guidelines
“All government and private schools in Odisha to remain closed for five days from April 26 to April 30 in view of the heat wave situation in the state,” the order stated.
“In view of the heat wave situation in the State, government after careful consideration have been pleased to suspend the classes of all educational institutions under S&ME Department i.e Government, Government aided and private managed (Odia & English medium) from 26.4.2022 to 30.4.2022 (except for examination which has already been scheduled by BSE & CHSE),” Dr Pratap Kumar Mishra, the Additional Secretary to Government, said.
Odisha schools ordered shut till April 30 – Top developments
- All schools including government and private have been ordered to be shut from April 26 to April 30 due to severe heatwave in the state.
- Odisha on Sunday witnessed intense heat with state capital Bhubaneswar recording a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, which was five notches higher than the normal, weather officials said.
- Twenty-eight places in the coastal state recorded temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius, they said.
- The mercury may further rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the interior parts of the state during the next two days due to the northwesterly-westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the weather department
- The temperature in Bhubaneswar was the third highest since April 2011. The city had recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius in April 2016 and 43.7 degrees Celsius in April 2019.
- Subarnapur town in western Odisha recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. The mercury in Cuttack was three degrees above normal at 41.1 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.
- The weather office issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for Subarnapur, Boudh and Bolangir districts of western Odisha for the next four days. A ‘Yellow’ alert denotes that the heat is tolerable, but there is a slight health concern for vulnerable sections such as the elderlies and infants.
- A heatwave occurs when the maximum is 4.5-6.4 notches above normal and at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, or 37 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas.
- Mayurbhanj may experience a heatwave for three days from Tuesday, while Kalahandi can bear the brunt on Thursday. The weather office advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside from 11 am to 3 pm.