New Delhi: All schools including government and private in Odisha will remain closed for the next five days from Tuesday to April 30. In an order issued by the Odisha government, it said schools across the state will remain closed from April 26 (Tuesday) to April 30 (Saturday) in view of heatwave.

“All government and private schools in Odisha to remain closed for five days from April 26 to April 30 in view of the heat wave situation in the state,” the order stated.

“In view of the heat wave situation in the State, government after careful consideration have been pleased to suspend the classes of all educational institutions under S&ME Department i.e Government, Government aided and private managed (Odia & English medium) from 26.4.2022 to 30.4.2022 (except for examination which has already been scheduled by BSE & CHSE),” Dr Pratap Kumar Mishra, the Additional Secretary to Government, said.

All government and private schools in Odisha to remain closed for 5 days from April 26th to April 30th in view of the heat wave situation in the state: Govt of Odisha pic.twitter.com/YybHws3VJA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Odisha schools ordered shut till April 30 – Top developments