The Odisha Board class 10 and class 12 students who are preparing for their board examinations, we have some important news for you. The Odisha Education Minister has confirmed that BSE (Class 10) and CHSE (Class 12) Board Exam 2021 would be conducted in offline mode. The minister further added that the examinations will not be held in February-March.

Speaking on the Class 10, 12 Board Examination 2021, Odisha Mass Education Minister S R Dash has confirmed that like CBSE, Odisha BSE and CHSE would also be conducting the board examinations in written offline mode, as is the norm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier had confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline. Soon after CBSE's confirmation, the Odisha Minister said that they would be following CBSE's instructions on the examination.

“It is not possible on the part of both Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to conduct the examination in February and March, as many students cannot access the online classes,” Dash said.

“We will take a decision keeping the students’ interests in mind as per COVID guidelines,” he added.

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha conducts the Class 10 board examination in Odisha while Council for Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha is responsible for conducting the Class 12 board examination in the state.