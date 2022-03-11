Bhubaneswar: After CBSE, the Odisha government has decided to conduct the Summative Assessment-II examination of class 10 students from April 29 in offline mode. The decision comes in the wake of a significant decline in COVID-19 cases. “The annual high school certificate (HSC) examination, Madhyama (Sanskrit) examination, and state open school certificate examination will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode”, said Odisha chief secretary SC Mohapatra.Also Read - Big Relief For Passengers: Indian Railways To Resume Providing Line, Blankets, Curtains Inside Trains Now

He added, "Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the annual board examination for the class 10 students could not be conducted and results were declared by adopting an alternative method of assessment. However, this academic year (2021-22), the situation has been slightly improved and class room teaching has been resumed. So this decision was taken after holding discussion with all stakeholders", said Mahapatra.

Mohapatra asserted that it is mandatory for all class 10 students to appear in the Summative Assessment-II examination. The students will appear for the test in their respective schools while teachers from other schools will be deployed as invigilators.

“If the examination could not be conducted in any school due to some reason, the students of the concerned school will appear for the exam in a nearby school”, stated the chief secretary.