New Delhi: Days after announcing lockdown extension, the Odisha government on Sunday decided to introduce online education for Class 10 students of government schools across the state.

Soon after the lockdown was announced, a number of private educational institutions have started online studies after schools and colleges were closed in the state, but the state government schools have not started yet due to lack of required infrastructure.

State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Thursday said that students of government schools who are going to be promoted to Class 10 this year will be imparted online education and they have been advised to be prepared for digital lessons.

Saying that students must remain indoors, due to COVID-19, the minister said they have been asked to pursue online studies as courses remained incomplete due to closure of educational institutions following the coronavirus outbreak.

As per updates from the state government, the lockdown has been extended till April 30 and all educational institutions in the state will remain shut till June 17.

“It is necessary to work out new methods of imparting education to students by connecting them with teachers under this extraordinary situation,” the minister said.

The minister further added that students who have a desktop or laptop with internet facilities in their houses have been advised to download the DIKSHA app for online studies.

Developed by the government, DIKSHA app is a national platform through which teachers, students and parents can interact with each other regarding all school activities.

Using this platform, the teachers can create high-quality teaching, learning and assessment resources in different subjects.

With the help of this app, teachers can also discuss difficult concepts with fellow teachers, review their teaching history and receive official announcements from the education department.