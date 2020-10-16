New Delhi: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test, were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 Announced: Odisha's Shoyeb Aftab Tops Entrance Exam | HRD Minister Consoles Students, Says 'One Exam Can't Define You'

Odisha's 18-year-old Soyeb Aftab bagged the top rank with a perfect score, a record first in the country, according to reports.

Delhi girl Akansha Singh secured the second rank, NTA officials said.

Hailing from Rourkela in Odisha, Soyeb wants to become a cardiac surgeon after completing his medical studies.

Giving the exam amidst the COVID-19 pandemic had its pressures, but he used the lockdown to study even harder, said Soyeb.

He stayed put with his mother and sister in Kota during lockdown and continued his coaching classes from Allen Career Institute there, his proud parents said.

His efforts paid off as Soyeb scored 720 out of 720 marks, which is a record in itself.

“There is no doctor in my family, so I didn’t expect this. I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50, but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to stay calm and utilise time,” a jubilant Soyeb was quoted as saying.

The medical entrance exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 7,71,500 candidates have passed the exam this year for which over 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared.

The highest number of qualifying candidates are from Tripura (88,889) followed by Maharashtra (79,974).

The exam was earlier postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government decided to go ahead with it, despite opposition by a section, to mitigate any further academic loss.