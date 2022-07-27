OFSS Bihar Admission 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the OFSS Bihar Board 11th admission 2022 date. According to the reports, the authorities have extended the last date till 30th July. The candidates who are preparing for the test can apply for BSEB Inter Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture stream can fill the common application form (CAF) at ofssbihar.in.Also Read - Bihar Board Admission 2022: Registration Process For BSEB Class 6 Entrance Test Begins at savsecondary.biharboardonline.com

The candidates must note that the OFSS Bihar Board 11th admission process is done through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) portal.

How to apply for OFSS Bihar Admission 2022?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website i.e. ofssbihar.in

Click on – Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Submit an application fee of Rs 350 through online modes of payment such as credit card, debit card and net banking.

As per the tweet by BSEB, the last date to apply has been extended to provide students with a special opportunity due to the recently released CBSE 10th Results and ICSE 10th results.

Here are some of the important details:

The Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18, 27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state.

As the CBSE results 2022 and CISCE results 2022 have not been released yet, the Board informed that the date of online application for these students will be announced later.