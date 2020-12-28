Oil India Recruitment 2020-2021: Oil India Limited ((OIL) has issued a notification inviting applicants to apply for job vacancies in Rajasthan Field, Jodhpur. Also Read - RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Good News! Vacancies For Traffic Assistant Post in Kolkata Metro Railway Increased | Check Details

Candidates can get the application forms from the official website of Oil India Limited: https://oil-india.com/

Here are all the important details you need to know about Oil India Limited Recruitment 2020-2021, Rajasthan Field:

How to apply:

You can apply only by clicking this link: https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx

Open the above page and go to the notification titled ‘Recruitment for work person category at Oil India Limited, Rajasthan Field Advt.No. RF/WP/11(2020)’ and click on ‘Apply Online’.

Important dates:

Registration Start Date – 21 Dec 2020 (10:00 AM)

Registration End Date – 20 Jan 2021 (11:59 PM)

Exam Date – To be Announced

Vacancies:

Assistant Operator (Fitter)- 1 post

Assistant Technician (Electrician)- 1 post

Assistant Technician (Draughtsman Civil)- 1 post

Junior Assistant Clerk cum Computer Operator- 4 posts

Senior Assistant (Hindi Translator)- 1 post

Senior Assistant (Accounts)- 1 post

Technician (Chemical Lab)- 1 post

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 1 post

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test.

For Junior Assistant and Hindi Translator posts, there will be a skill test.

The computer-based test will comprise of questions from general English, general knowledge (GK), reasoning, arithmetic, numerical and mental ability, domain related knowledge.

The official notification said the exam will be of a total of 100 marks with negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

To qualify in the exam a candidate must secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The passing mark for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories will be 40 per cent.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, check the official notification here.