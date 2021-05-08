Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited has invited applications from candidates to appear for walk-in interviews for Assistant Mechanic and other posts. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the interview round can check the official notice on the official site of Oil India on oil-india.com. As per updates, the interview round will begin on May 24 and will end on June 22, 2021. Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2020-2021: Vacancies Notified For Various Posts in Rajasthan Field, Here's How to Apply

However, candidates can submit the necessary documents on the date of interview to appear for Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. Direct link of the official notification. Also Read - 'Oil Belongs to Nation, Perils Belong to People': Netizens Decry Environment Catastrophe in Assam's 'Chernobyl'

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria Also Read - World Environment Day: After Death of Kerala Elephant, Carcass of Endangered Gangetic River Dolphin in Dibru Due to Oil Spill in Assam Sparks Fury

Candidates who are interested to apply for these posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

Interview dates with vacancy details

Name of the post Interview dates Number of posts Contractual Drilling Headman May 24, 2021 4 Posts Contractual Drilling Rigman May 27, 2021 5 Posts Contractual Electrical Supervisor May 31, 2021 5 Posts Contractual Chemical Assistant June 3, 2021 10 Posts Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician June 7, 2021 10 Posts Contractual Drilling Topman June 10, 2021 17 Posts Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump June 14, 2021 17 Posts Contractual Gas Logger June 17, 2021 20 Posts Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE June 22, 2021 31 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

As per updates, the selection of candidates will be done through practical or skill test cum personal assessments. The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50%. However, the selection from among the candidates who have appeared and secured the pass marks of minimum 50% in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be only on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s).