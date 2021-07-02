Oil India Recruitment 2021: The Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for its recruitment drive for various posts of Junior Assistant roles. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of OIL – www.oil-india.com. The application process started on July 1 and the last date to apply is August 15. Also Read - Apple To Hire 23000 People For Its India Workforce Ahead of March 2022

Oil India 2021 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 120 vacancies in the department. More details on the Oil Indian JA Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process are mentioned below.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be 10+2 pass in any stream from a Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks.

Candidates must be qualified as Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc.

Age Limit

For the General category, candidates should be between 18-30 years. For any SC/ST category candidates, the maximum age limit is relaxed till 35 years, while for OBC category candidates, the maximum age limit is 33 years.

Selection Process

Computer Based Test (CBT), wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others. The exam date for the same is yet to be announced.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General/ OBC : Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen: Fee Not Applicable

Oil India Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of OIL – https://www.oil-india.com/

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts’

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the required details

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your Email Id, log in with the Password

Step 5: Fill up the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the form and save a copy of the same for future reference.