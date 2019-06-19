OJEE Result 2019: Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2019 result, both online and offline, has been announced. The result of OJEE 2019 was released on the official website – ojee.nic.in.

Those who had taken the exam can check the result on the official website odishajee.com.

The written examination of the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2019 was held on May 18 while the online mode examination took place on June 8 and 9. Those who have cleared the exam will be ranked. The rest of the candidates will not be ranked.

Here’s how you can check the OJEE 2019 result:

Access the official website odishajee.com. Click on the Results Link on the homepage. A new page will open, fill your details and get your result. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About OJEE:

According to the official website, the Committee conducts the Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, M Tech, M Plan, M Arch, M Pharm and Int. MBA in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.