OJEE 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has issued the Provisional allotment letters for OJEE 2020. The candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website of OJEE to download the allotment letters. The candidates must note that the provisional allotment list for the BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, B.Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, MPharam, MTech, MArch, MPlan programmes can be downloaded through the candidate login.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the OJEE 2020 Provisional Allotment Letters:

Step 1: Visit the OJEE 2020 official website

Step 2: Click on the candidate login for the BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, B.Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, MPharam, MTech, MArch, M.Plan

Step 3: Enter the login details – application Number and password

Step 4: Download the Provisional allotment letters

The candidates who have been allotted seats provisionally are required to freeze their options, along with uploading necessary documents for verification and paying the admission fee. The candidates must note that if they don’t exercise their options the seats allotted will be liable to be cancelled.

As per the details provided relating to the admissions, the students under the general category are required to pay an admission fee of Rs. 10,000 while the students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe are required to submit an admission fee of Rs. 5000.