OJEE 2020: The online registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 has begun on Thursday. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.

The window for application closes on March 20 this year. The OJEE 2020 will be conducted in the first week of May and the admit card with the final date of examination will be released on April 20, tentatively.

The OJEE 2020 is a computer-based entrance test (CBT) for admission to B.Pharm/ MBA/ MCA/ M.Tech (Part-Time)/ M. Arch/ M Plan/ M Pharm/ Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the state.

Follow the steps to apply for OJEE 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the flash link that reads ‘Odisha JEE Main 2019 registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to login page. Enter the required credentials and login.

Step 4: Register yourself for OJEE Mains 2020 by filling up the application form, uploading required documents, photographs and signatures.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit. Download and take a print out of the submitted form for future reference.