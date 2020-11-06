OJEE 2020 Results Declared: Here comes a piece of good news for the students who were waiting for the results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 as it is now being declared on the official website www.ojee.nic.in. Also Read - Schools in Odisha to Remain Closed Till Dec 31, Online Classes to Continue | Details Here

State's Skill Development and Technical Education Minister declared OJEE results 2020 and released the Results Booklet on Friday.

As per updates, a total of 49,267 students have been allotted ranks in the test. The candidates can check their score and download their rank cards from the OJEE websites – www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com.

This year, 79,754 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 49,267 aspirants appeared for the test.

Toppers list

Among all the candidates who had appeared for the test, Sovit Patel has topped in BTech stream while Soumya Ranjan Routray has secured top position in BPharm and Subhakanta Sahoo scored rank one in MBA stream.

Because of the coronavirus situation, the OJEE 2020, which is normally held in May, was postponed a number of times and was finally held on October 12-22.

The OJEE 2020 was held for various technical /professional courses, such as B Tech., LE-Tech (Dip), LE-Tech (B Sc.), B. Pharm, MBA, MCA, Int MBA, LE-Pharm, M. Pharm, M Arch, M Plan and M. Tech courses.

This year, for the first time, OJEE was conducted at 54 Test Centres in 21 cities of the state as well as 5 no. of Test Centres in three cities outside Odisha such as Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna.