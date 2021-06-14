OJEE 2021: The Odisha government on Monday postponed the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021. Owing to the current Covid situation in the state, the government today said, “In view of the prevailing COVID19 pandemic, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021), tentatively scheduled from June 17 to 24, has been postponed. The revised dates will be notified in the first week of July.” Also Read - After Cancelling Class 12 Board Exams, These States Prepare For Various Entrance Exams | Full List Here

(More Details Awaited)