OJEE 2022 Admit Card: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 Admit card has been released. The candidates who are preparing for the OJEE 2022 can now download the OJEE 2022 Admit Card from the official website of the board i.e. ojee.nic.in. The candidates must note that need to enter their application number and date of birth to get the access of the OJEE 2022 hall ticket.Also Read - OJEE 2019 Results Out, Check on ojee.nic.in

The OJEE 2022 candidates appearing for the exam would be required to carry their admit cards to the respective exam centre. OJEE 2022 will be conducted from July 04 to 08, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon. Also Read - OJEE BTech Mock Seat Allotment Results 2017: Steps to check results at ojee.nic.in

Conducted by the Cell, Odisha, the OJEE is a state-based entrance exam held to offer admission to UG courses, PG and Diploma colleges situated in Odisha. The major courses that a candidate can apply for post clearing the written exam are B.Pharm, B. CAT Film Editing, Integrated MBA, MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, MTech part-time etc.

OJEE 2022: Steps to download Admit Card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the OJEE 2022 hall ticket/admit card:

Go to the official website– ojee.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, scroll down and click on the OJEE 2022 admit card link

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and date of birth

Submit your details

OJEE 2022 admit card would appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for the future references

Each correct answer shall fetch four marks. Each unattempted question will fetch zero. One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.