OJEE 2023 Counselling: Registrations To Start Today At ojee.nic.in

OJEE Committee will start the online OJEE 2023 counselling registrations from today, July 6. The process will be open till July 12. Candidates willing to take admissions can apply at the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 counselling will be done in multiple phases.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin the OJEE 2023 counselling registration from today, July 06. The deadline for counselling registrations is July 12. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Joint Entrance examination can visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in to apply for admission. As per the notice, the OJEE counselling will be done in multiple phases. The display of mock seat allotment, based on choices filled-in by the candidates, will be available on July 12. Following this, from July 14 the choice lock facility activation using candidate password will be available. Validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18. It is important to note that the admission process will continue till August 14.

OJEE 2023 Counselling

Counselling registrations will be conducted for technical undergraduate courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. in different government and private colleges/ institutes/ universities in Odisha. As per reports, about 48,000 students will participate in the OJEE counselling.

OJEE 2023 Counselling Round 1: Important Dates To Remember

Candidate registrations for B Tech/B Arch/B Plan/B Cat/Int MSc programme under OJEE Starts- July 06 (11 PM) Display of mock seat allotment based on choices filled-in by the candidates- July 12 (5 PM) Choice lock facility activation using candidate password starts- July 14 (11:30 AM) End of Registration and Choice locking- July 15 (11:59 PM) Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats- July 16- July 18 (By 5 PM)

Display of Allotment: Round – 1- July 19 (By 5 PM)

Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1)/ Exercise Freeze/ Float option- July 19 to July 23 (By 11:59 PM)

Withdrawal of seats / Exit from seat allocation process (Once fee paid will be eligible for withdraw, if wish to exit from the counselling process)- July 20- July 25 (Till 5 PM)

OJEE 2023 Counselling: Steps To Apply

Go to the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2023 counselling registration link.

Register yourself and fill in the application form as asked

Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fees.

Once done, check the application before submitting

Then, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

About OJEE Committee

The OJEE Committee aims to conduct entrance examinations and provide a fair, transparent, and single-window admission procedure for various professional undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes in Odisha.

For further information, candidates can check the official site of OJEE ojee.nic.in.

