Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam Dates Out at ojee.nic.in; Check Schedule, Admit Card Release Date Here

Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam Schedule: Aspirants are advised to check the Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam dates by visiting the official website – ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in.

Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) has released the examination schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2023. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Aspirants are advised to check the Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam dates by visiting the official website – ojee.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, OJEE 2023 exam will be conducted between May 8 to May 12, 2023. Meanwhile, May 15 has been kept reserved for future contingencies. One can check the subject-wise exam schedule below:

Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam Schedule: Check Course-Wise Dates Here

Courses Date of Examinations B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science)

/ MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT /

M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/

M Plan / M.Pharm and

Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th May, 2023

(with 15th May, 2023

as reserve day)

OJEE Admit Card 2023 – Know Release Date And Time

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the admit card on April 20, 2023. “Date, Shift and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards, which can be downloaded from OJEE website from 20th April 2023 onwards,” reads the official notification.

OJEE Examination Fee

Examination fees will be decided depending on the number of courses for which the candidate is applying. For a single course, examination fees is Rs.1000/- and for subsequent addition of each course, Rs.500/- per course will be applicable. Application Fee payment is the final step of the application process. The candidate has to pay as per the number of courses applied. The application fee can be remitted through Debit/Credit Card (VISA / MASTER /

Maestro cards/ net banking). The candidate has to follow the relevant instructions and submit the fee through any one of the payment gateways (SBI / Billdesk / HDFC). For more details, refer to the official website.

