OJEE 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in; Exam Date, Fee, Steps to Apply Here

OJEE 2023 Registration: Candidates can visit ojee.nic.in to submit OJEE 2023 application forms. Multiple applications for a particular stream or in multiple streams by a candidate will lead to the rejection of all the forms.

Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) will begin the registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2023, tomorrow, February 10, 2023. Candidates can visit ojee.nic.in to submit OJEE 2023 application forms. The examination will be conducted during the 1st and 2nd week of May. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. Multiple applications for a particular stream or in multiple streams by a candidate will lead to the rejection of all the forms. The last date for submission of the application form is March 20. The examination is held for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

OJEE 2023 Application Form: Step-by-Step Guide to Register

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in .

. On the homepage, look for the OJEE 2023 registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Login to the account with the system-generated id and password.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents if needed.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit option. Your application form will be submitted.

After successful submission of the fee, the candidate can take a print out of Confirmation Page.

OJEE Examination Fee

Examination fees will be decided depending on the number of courses for which the candidate is applying. For a single course, examination fees is Rs.1000/- and for subsequent addition of each course, Rs.500/- per course will be applicable. Application Fee payment is the final step of the application process. The candidate has to pay as per the number of courses applied. The application fee can be remitted through Debit/Credit Card (VISA / MASTER /

Maestro cards/ net banking). The candidate has to follow the relevant instructions and submit the fee through any one of the payment gateways (SBI / Billdesk / HDFC). For more details, refer to the official website.

