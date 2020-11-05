The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released OJEE Counselling 2020 Round 1 allotment list. The candidates can now check the result of counselling for admission to state-based engineering colleges on the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in. On the basis of the round 1 allotment list, the students can get admission to Btech, Barch, Bplan, integrated MSc courses. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Schools in These States to Reopen From Mid-November | Check Detailed SOPs Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps below through which the candidates can check their results: Also Read - Unlock 6: Odisha Schools to Remain Shut Till Nov 30 But Classes For 9-12 to Resume From Nov 16 | Read Guidelines

• Visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

• Click on candidate login link to check OJEE Counselling 2020 Round 1 alotment list.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the application number password, security pin, and click on sign in.

• The list would be displayed on the screen.

• Check the list and download the page.

• Candidates are requested to keep the hard copy of the result for future references. Also Read - Odisha Government Extends COVID-19 Lockdown in Containment Zones Till November 30

Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report to the allotted institutes online after the final round of counselling.

The examination was conducted from October 12 to October 19, 2020, in three shifts. In order to accommodate all the candidates with social distancing protocols, the authorities had opened 6 new exam centres and 3 new exam centres outside Odisha along with the existing places for online exam centers.