The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released OJEE Counselling 2020 Round 2 allotment list on November 16, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the counselling round can now check the results on the official website of committee i.e. ojee.nic.in. The students who have been allotted seats are required to complete the online reporting, fee payment, document verification, and choice filling from November 16 to 18, 2020, as per schedule released by the committee.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

Click on the candidate login link to check OJEE Counselling 2020 Round 2 allotment list.

Enter the application number password, security pin, and click on sign in.

The list would be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats and who do not participate in the process of document verification and admission fee payment will be listed out of the counselling process. Round 1 seat allotment result was declared on November 4, 2020. On the basis of the result, students were given admission to Btech, Barch, Bplan, integrated MSc courses.

OJEE exam is conducted for admission to B. Tech. (non-JEE Main) / B.Pharm / MBA / MCA / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm / Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.