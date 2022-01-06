OMC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has released a recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Jr. Accountant and Electrician in the Non-Executive Category. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website, omcltd.in. The application window will be active from January 18, 2022, by 2:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 39 vacant posts will be filled. For more details on OMC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 7 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

The online application begins from: January 18, 2022.

The last date to submit the online application: February 7, 2022.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Jr. Accountant (Class- III Grade): 27 Posts

Electrician – (Class- III Grade): 12 Posts

OMC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Jr. Accountant (Class- III Grade): Degree in Commerce from recognized University with Diploma in Computer Application/ PGDCA.

Electrician (Class- III Grade): HSC with ITI in Electrician, lineman/ wireman Trade from a recognized institute with valid workman permits “A” certificate issued by the Competent Authority OR HSC with ITI in Electrician, lineman/ wireman Trade from a recognized institute with minimum Lineman- MV (with Learner Permit for WorkmanHT) issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Odisha (ELBO).

Pay Scale

Jr. Accountant Trainee: Rs 29200

Electrician- III Trainee: Rs 21700

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18-32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection for the above posts will be made in two stages.

Candidates will first have to appear for the Computer Based Test . The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Note, for every correct answer, one mark shall be awarded. For every wrong answer attempted by the

candidates, a negative marking of ¼ marks (i.e., 0.25 marks) will be deducted.

. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Note, for every correct answer, one mark shall be awarded. For every wrong answer attempted by the candidates, a negative marking of ¼ marks (i.e., 0.25 marks) will be deducted. Computer Proficiency Test & Document Verification: There shall be no viva-voice test. Merit on descending order (category-wise) shall be the basis for recruitment.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts through the prescribed application format on or before February 7, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details.

Click Here: OMC Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification