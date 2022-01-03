Mumbai: The District Collector of Maharashtra’s Thane on Monday ordered to shut schools for students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till 31 January. This order comes after Maharashtra witnessed unprecedented spike in the covid cases. The state reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, 283 more than the previous day, and 11 new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 50,000-mark.Also Read - US FDA Clears Pfizer's Covid-19 Booster Shot For 12 to 15-Year-Olds | Details Here

The students must note that the school for classes 10 and 12 will continue. Also Read - Omicron Variant: Is Omicron Variant Leading Us Towards An Endemic Stage Of Covid-19 Pandemic? Know What Expert Has To Say | Watch

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC} ordered closure of Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31 amid the rising Covid cases in the city. The BMC in its order also added that the classes for 10 and 12 will continue. Also Read - I-League Postponed for Six Weeks Due to Rising COVID-19 Calls

Mumbai Civic Body Chief IS Chahal had also requested Mumbaikars to not panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra Covid Tally:

Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, 283 more than the previous day, and 11 new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 50,000-mark, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 67,12,028, while the death toll increased to 1,41,553, it said. The state recorded 68 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such infections to 578, the department said.

According to a health department report, of the 68 Omicron cases, 40 were from Mumbai, 14 from Pune city, four from Nagpur, three each from Pune rural and Panvel city, one each from Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Satara.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 11,877 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. Eleven fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, whose fatality rate stood at 2.1 per cent, the department said in a bulletin. The bulletin said 1,748 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 65,14,358.

Maharashtra now has 52,422 active cases of the infection and its recovery rate stood at 97.05 per cent. Mumbai recorded 7,928 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,792 a day before, and two more deaths, according to the bulletin.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 10,682 new cases, followed by the Pune region (815), Nashik (277), Nagpur (157), Kolhapur (94), Aurangabad (76), Latur (35 ), and the Akola region (24), the health department bulletin said.