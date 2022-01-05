Mumbai: Owing to the massive spike in the covid cases in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to suspend physical classes in colleges and universities till 15 February amid rising cases of Covid-19. “Amid rising Covid cases, Maharashtra government to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities till 15 February. All exams in the said institutions will be conducted online,” said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.Also Read - IHU Variant: France Identifies More Infectious Covid-19 Variant 'IHU'; Know All About it

Earlier, owing to the unprecedented rise in the covid cases, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced closure of schools in Pune till January 30. Speaking to the reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "Physical classes for 1 to 8 standard will be closed till 30th January in Pune district including limits of municipal corporation Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad. The school classes will continue in online mode."

The minister further added that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public places and Rs 1000 for spitting in open from tomorrow in Pune.

The Thane District Collector had also ordered to shut schools for students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till 31 January. This order comes after Maharashtra witnessed unprecedented spike in the covid cases. The state reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, 283 more than the previous day, and 11 new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 50,000-mark.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC} also decided to shut Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31 amid the rising Covid cases in the city. The BMC in its order also added that the classes for 10 and 12 will continue. Mumbai Civic Body Chief IS Chahal had also requested Mumbaikars to not panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus.