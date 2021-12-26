New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of new covid variant, Omicron, the Delhi government is reportedly planning to close the schools in the National Capital. According to reports, the government will close the schools if COVID 19 positivity rates cross more than 0.5%. Reports further add that the government will decide restrictions based on corona infection rate, the number of active patients and the number of patients admitted to hospitals.Also Read - Booster Dose: Gap Between 2nd Covid Shot and Precaution Dose Likely to be 9-12 Months | Details Here

Meanwhile, a Dainik Jagran report quoting sources said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government might soon impose a night curfew in the national capital. Though the Delhi government has not made an official statement over this, the Jagran sources have said that it will soon announce a night curfew and is currently preparing the guidelines for it. Also Read - 5 States Record Fresh Spike In Omicron Cases, All Came From Abroad; India's Tally Nears 450-Mark

Earlier today, the Delhi government postponed a play on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar that was to be staged from January 5. The government did not announce a new date. “Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves,” Kejriwal said in a tweet Also Read - Half Of Cold Cases Will Be COVID-19, Say Experts

As per the report from Live Hindustan, the day is not so far when the government would impose COVID 19 restrictions and close schools and colleges across the region.

Delhi on Saturday reported 249 new coronavirus cases and a 38 per cent jump over the previous day. In case of restrictions, only essential services and stand-alone shops, such construction sites will remain open. Delhi schools were shut earlier this month due to the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR).