New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has declared ONGC Apprenticeship Result 2020 on the official site ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in and ongcindia.com. The results were expected to be declared on September 3, 2020, but due to technical issues, they were delayed. Also Read - Domestic Gas Prices May Fall Further in October

“With reference to the Advertisement No. ONGC/APPR/1/2020/ published for ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES across ONGC, it is informed that owing to technical issues the publication of the result of selected candidates which was tentatively scheduled on 3rd September 2020 has been postponed to7th September 2020. The result will be published on 7th September at 10:00 HRS on ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.”, the ONGC had said in a statment. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2020: Registration For Apprentice Posts to End Today, Apply on ongcindia.com

Follow These steps to check your result Also Read - Sensex Closes 208 Points Lower After Early Gains, Nifty 62.95 Points

Visit the official website of ongcinida.com

Click on the career link on the homepage

Enter your details to view the results

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference