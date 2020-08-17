ONGC Recruitment 2020: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will today close the online registration link for recruitment to various Apprentice posts in different trade/departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on ongcindia.com till 6 PM today. Also Read - IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2020 Released: Check Important Dates & How to Apply Here | Find Link to Official Notification

Notably, through this recruitment drive, a total of 4,182 vacancies will be filled. The break-up of the vacancies is as follows: 1579 vacancies for western sector, 764 for Mumbai sector, 716 for eastern sector, 674 for southern sector, 228 for northern Sector, and 221 for central sector. Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2020: 28 Vacancies Announced, Apply by August 16 | Check Steps For Application Here

Candidates can click here to read the official notification. The online application process had started on July 29. Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Applications For 5,846 Constable Posts Invited, Apply on ssc.nic.in

Notably, as per the notification, a candidate should be 18-24 years old to be eligible for this recruitment drive. There is an upper age limit relaxation of five years for the SC/ST candidates, and three years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them. PwBD candidates, meanwhile, will get an age relaxation of upto ten years ((15 years for SC/ST and 13 years for OBC Non-creamy layer).

The selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained and merit drawn. In case two candidates get the same rank in the merit list, the one with higher age will be considered.