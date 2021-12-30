ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the recruitment of HR Executive and Public Relations Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the prescribed format on or before January 4, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process for the ONGC Recruitment 2022 has already commenced from December 15, 2021, and will close on January 4, 2022. Interested and eligible can apply on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.Also Read - CGBSE Time Table For Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released on cgbse.nic.in | Check Details Here

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

HR Executive: 15

Public Relations Officer: 6

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the HR Executive post must have an MBA with specialization in personnel management/HRD/HRM with a minimum of 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or a minimum of 2 years full-time post-graduate diploma in PMR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks. Candidates applying for the Public Relations Officer post must have a Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations/Journalism/Mass Communication with a minimum of 60%.

Age Limit

Unreserved/EWS: 30 years

OBC (NCL): 33 years

SC/ST: 35 years

PWBD:40 years

Selection Process: The desirous and eligible candidates having the essential qualification for the advertised posts should have appeared in UGC-NET-June 2020. The final selection of the candidate will be on the basis of the following parameters. Educational Qualification: Performance in the UGC-NET-June 2020 and Performance in the personal interview. The following weightage shall be assigned to the parameters.

Weightage of UGC- NET- June 2020 Score: 60

Qualification: 25

Interview: 15

Application Fee: The prescribed application fee of Rs 300 for unreserved candidates such as General, EWS, and OBC. The application fee is exempted for candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by ONGC on its official website.

Click Here: ONGC Recruitment Detailed Notification

Click Here: Apply Online Here