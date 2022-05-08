ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a recruitment notification and has invited applications for 922 Non-Executive vacancies. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the posts must note that the application process has already begun and the deadline for its submission is 28 May.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 922 Posts Before May 28| Check Details Here

The candidates can apply online via the official website of ONGC i.e. www.ongcindia.com.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com Click on the career tab on the homepage Fill the application forms Pay the application fee Submit the form and upload all the required documents Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Here are some of the key details