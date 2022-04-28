ONGC Recruitment 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is recruiting candidates for a total of 3614 apprentice posts. The application process started on April 27 and the last date to submit the application is May 15 till 6 pm. Eligible aspirants can apply online at http://www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in/. Paper-based applications will not be accepted. The results for the same will be released on May 23. Selected candidates will be intimated through their registered mail ID.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3614 Apprentice Posts Begins Across India| Read Details Here

“Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn. In the case of a similar number of merits, a person of higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may be done for non-consideration,” read the official notification. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Advisor Commercial, Other Posts at ongcindia.com| Read Details Here

There are a total of 3614 vacancies including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector. Interested candidates should be aged minimum 18 years and maximum of 24 years as on May 15, 2022 (the date of birth of the candidate/applicant should between May 15, 1998 and May 15, 2004). Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Attention! Registration Process For 36 Posts Ends March 30 | Know How To Apply

The upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (upto 15 years for SC/ST and upto 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidates).

Stipened

The apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentices Act, during their period of engagement as follows:

Graduate Apprentice: RS 9,000

Graduate Apprentice: RS 9,000 Trade Apprentices (1 year): Rs 7,700 for one year

Trade Apprentices (2 years): Rs 8,050 for two year ITI

Diploma Apprentices: Rs 8,000

The trainee is not eligible for any TA-DA/boarding or lodging expenses incurred during the period of training. ONGC will not provide any financial assistance towards transportation.

Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. Reservation of positions will be followed as per Government of India Policy on SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories, as applicable for the engagement of Apprentices under The Apprentices Act, 1961 as amended.

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022

Candidates meeting the above prescribed eligibility criteria should visit ONGC website www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in and apply Online from 27.04.2022 till 15.05.2022.