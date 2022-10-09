ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Green Hills, Tel Bhawan, Dehradun has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Graduate Trainee posts in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E-1 Level through GATE 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 871 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply for the positions is October 12, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.Also Read - SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Oct 13; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: September 22, 2022

Last Date to apply: October 12, 2022

ONGC Vacancy Details

Post Level 1: 871

DIRECT LINK: APPLY ONLINE FOR ONGC JOBS 2022

For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.

ONGC Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Educational Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD ONGC RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION

ONGC APPLICATION FEE

GEN/EWS/OBC: Rs 300

SC/ST/PwBD: No charges

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ONGC.