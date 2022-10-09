ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Green Hills, Tel Bhawan, Dehradun has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Graduate Trainee posts in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E-1 Level through GATE 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 871 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply for the positions is October 12, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.Also Read - SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Oct 13; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Online application begins: September 22, 2022
- Last Date to apply: October 12, 2022
ONGC Vacancy Details
For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.
ONGC Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here
- Educational Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit through the official notification shared below:
ONGC APPLICATION FEE
- GEN/EWS/OBC: Rs 300
- SC/ST/PwBD: No charges
ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.
- On the homepage, click on the career section.
- Next, click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022”
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.