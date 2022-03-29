ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will close the registration window for the posts of Junior Consultant, and Associate Consultant tomorrow, March 30, 2022. Interested candidates, who have not applied for the posts yet can complete the process by visiting the official website of ONGC i.e. ongcindia.com. Note, the post is available only for retired ONGC personnel. As per the official notification, a total of 36 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - NCBS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Scientist Assistant, Scientist Officer Posts; Apply at ncbs.res.in

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for the posts: March 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Consultant: 14 posts Associate Consultant: 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Production: Retired ONGC executives at E3to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations. Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Electrical: Retired ONGC executives atE3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system. Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Engineering Services): Retired ONGC executives upto E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level) : Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00(maximum)communication facilities against submission of invoice.

: Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00(maximum)communication facilities against submission of invoice. Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum)communication facilities against submission of invoice.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

According to the official notice, “Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application duly signed in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN as noneditable file on or before 30/03/2022.”