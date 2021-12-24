New Delhi: India has seen a major shift to online education in the recent years, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic. As the world witnesses emergence of many ed-tech companies, offering courses, tutorials, coaching for competitive exams, etc in an online mode, the universe of learning has expanded like never before. But like they say: With great power comes great responsibility. Similarly, with huge learning opportunities, there comes the risk of cyber fraud and being cheated on.Also Read - Is Your Child Addicted to Online Gaming? Here's What Govt Suggests You to Do | Read Full Advisory

Keeping in view the same, the Ministry of Education has issued an advisory, asking parents, students and all stakeholders in school education to be careful while deciding on opting for online content and coaching being offered by a host of ed-tech companies. The ministry has also issued several do's and don'ts that the stakeholders of education ecosystem must follow before deciding on choosing online course or content.

The ministry said it has come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy that some ed-tech companies are luring parents in the garb of offering free services and getting the electronic fund transfer (EFT) mandate signed or activating the auto-debit feature, especially targeting the vulnerable families.

Here’s a list of do’s and don’ts that students/parents should follow as advised by Ministry of Education:

Do’s

Avoid automatic debit option for payment of subscription fee: Some ed-tech companies may offer the Free-Premium business model where a lot of their services might seem to be free at first glance but to gain continuous learning access, students have to opt for a paid subscription. Activation of auto-debit may result in a child accessing the paid features without realizing that he/she is no longer accessing the free services offered by the ed-tech company. Do read the terms and conditions before acknowledging the acceptance of learning software/device as your IP address and/or personal data may be tracked. Ask for a tax invoice statement for the purchase of educational devices loaded with contents/app purchase/pen drive learning. Do a detailed background check of the ed-tech company that you want to subscribe to. Do verify the quality of the content provided by the ed-tech companies and make sure that it is in line with the syllabus and your scope of study and is easily comprehensible by your child. Do clarify all your doubts/questions regarding the payment and content before investing any amount for your child’s learning in any ed-tech company. Activate parental controls and safety features on the device or in the app or browser as it helps restrict access to certain content and limit spending on app purchases. Help your child understand that some features in education apps are used to encourage more spending. Talk to them about possible marketing strategies used by Ed-tech companies and the consequences. Look for student/parent reviews online on the ed-tech company for any registered grievance and marketing gimmicks. Also, provide your suggestions and reviews which may be beneficial for others. Record the evidence of spam calls/forced signup for any education packages without complete consent for filing a grievance. Beware of cyber frauds.

Don’ts