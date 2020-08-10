New Delhi: Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has affected the normal academic life of students, the online education has come to the rescue of students at this time. It has becomes the new normal in their day-to-day academic life. Also Read - Poor Network Connectivity? No Worries, Nagaland Govt Plans to Provide Pen Drives Loaded With Study Materials to Rural Students

Most of the schools, colleges and universities across India and globe have shifted their base to virtual platforms to conduct online classes.

With an objective to bridge the gap, online education has emerged as one of the alternatives to ordinary face to face classes.

In the wake of the lockdown, various stakeholders are making their best efforts to help students cope-up with online education

Here’s list of smart apps that can help students during the lockdown.

Google Classroom: Powerful and at the same time easy to use, Google Classroom web app helps students organise their daily academic activities. Moreover, this wonderful tool also allows teachers to hold online classes, distribute course materials, and track students’ progress from anywhere at any time.

Zoom Education: One of the best tools for cloud video conferencing, Zoom web app helps you in scheduling your activities, tutoring lessons, communicating with students. This app also boosts students’ participation during e-learning.

Photomath: Specially designed for mathematicians, Photomath is an award-winning online web app that examines effective math teaching methods, develops solutions for math problems. With the help of this app, teacher can make students easily understand mathematical concepts.

ThingLink: Developed to help teachers in creating learning methods using engaging content, the ThingLink accelerates the curiosity of students to learn things and expand their knowledge.

About Byju’s

Established in 2011, Byju’s is an Indian educational technology (ed-tech) and online tutoring platform. It was founded by Byju Raveendran at Bangalore.