Patna: The first-year MBBS exam results were declared on August 30 in Bihar in which it was found that over 40% of first-year MBBS students failed to clear their exam. Notably, a total of 1,172 first-year MBBS students, from nine medical colleges of Bihar, had appeared in the offline exams in March and out of them, 447 failed.Also Read - Case Filed Against Bihar JDU MLA Who Roamed On Tejas Express In Undergarments. Deets Inside

Looking at the number of failures in the MBBS exam, the student wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded a re-evaluation of the answer sheets. The student wing said that it is happening because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the students. Also Read - Patna, Delhi, Lucknow And 7 Other Indian Cities That Share Names With Popular Foreign Destinations

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the student wing said that the students faced problems while attempting exams. It also added that the medical education has been imparted online to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the exams were held offline. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Start 28 Pairs of Trains Connecting Bihar With Other Cities | Full List of Trains Here

As per the report, out of the total number of students who failed, 104 students were from Madhubani Medical College and 56 students were from the Bettiah Government Medical College.

It must be noted that the Aryabhatta Knowledge University holds the examinations for all the nine medical colleges of Bihar.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, exam controller of Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Rajiv Ranjan said that there was no provision for conducting a re-evaluation for such a large number of failed students.

The exam controller, however, said that the university has allowed these students to appear for the second supplementary examination which will begin on September 27. “They are filling up forms for this examination,” he added.

Due to the pandemic, the first-year examination of MBBS 2019 batch students was delayed by three months before it was conducted in March this year.