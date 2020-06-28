DU Final Year OBE 2020: The Delhi University has decided to postpone the upcoming DU open book exams for final year students by 10 days to July 10 due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, former HRD Minister Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that online tests are “discriminatory” and universities should decide against it. Also Read - Delhi University Postpones Online Open Book Exams | New Datesheets to be Out on July 3

The DU online exam that was scheduled to be held from July 1 will now be rescheduled and the new date will be available on the official website on July 3. Students appearing for DU OBE 2020 are advised to keep an eye out on the varsity website – du.ac.in.

"Quite frankly even university exams should be postponed," the senior Congress leader said, and added, "Why should you hold these exams in the midst of a pandemic. Many of them (students) have not got teaching materials even the specially-abled persons have not been fully provided teaching materials."

Sibal also voiced against conducting Class 10 exams next year, given that most of the current academic year has been lost due to the pandemic. “What has happened is that half the year has been lost and we don’t know how long this pandemic will continue. There is no need for Class 10 board exams for a while for these two years — this year and next year — and then they could relook at this policy,” Sibal told PTI in an interview.

A notification issued by the Delhi University issued on Saturday stated, “…all concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic.”

Several other educational institutions, including Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), have decided to conduct online open-book exams.

Many professors, staff members and students of the Delhi University strongly opposed the idea of an open book exam instead of regular final year exams due to several constraints like technological difficulties like proper internet connection, economic hardships, dislocation of students from their families, and/or challenging household environment in many cases.

Notably, at least eight students and several teachers were detained for protesting against the varsity’s decision to conduct OBEs in place of regular exams.